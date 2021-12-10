Experts' panel to monitor Covid protocol in residential schools

Aimed at monitoring the effective implementation of Covid-19 safety protocols at schools and colleges, particularly residential institutions, a joint committee comprising officials from the primary and secondary education department and health and family welfare department will be constituted at the taluk level, according to Education Minister B C Nagesh.

Even though the primary and secondary education department has sought separate guidelines for schools and colleges, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for Covid-19 in the state has opined that monitoring is more important than issuing a separate set of guidelines.

Speaking to reporters, Nagesh said the department will constitute a joint committee of district health officer and block education officer.

"These committees will visit the residential schools/colleges and hostels to monitor the safety protocols and standard operating procedures," the minister said.

"There is no dip in attendance at schools and colleges and there is no need to shut down schools/colleges," Nagesh said.