Faced with fiscal challenge amid floods, Covid, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai orders spend cut

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed officials to cut unnecessary expenditure, one of the many challenges he will face while dealing with the state’s finances that are crippled due to the pandemic.

“All department heads have been asked to reduce unnecessary expenditure by at least 5% before March 31. If they are able to cut it down further, it’s even better. Officials have been asked to do this without affecting development programmes,” Bommai said, adding that his administration will aim at financial discipline.

Karnataka is still in the middle of an unprecedented financial crisis. While the private sector has shown some recovery signs, Bommai has much to do in the government, experts say.

The government will closely examine planned and committed expenditure to identify areas where expenses can be cut, Bommai said, noting that his priority right now was floods and Covid management.

The policy of cutting expenses was implemented by the previous CM B S Yediyurappa as government revenue sources dried up due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The new CM will likely continue with the same fiscal policy of Yediyurappa for the first few months before making any major changes,” economist R S Deshpande said.

Making up for the revenue losses built up in various sectors due to the pandemic, building confidence in the MSME sector to create employment and tightening unnecessary expenditure will be the key, Deshpande said.

Bommai is known for his grip over financial matters, which is why Yediyurappa nominated him to represent Karnataka in the GST Council. Having been vocal about GST dues to the state, Bommai will be under pressure to get the Centre to pay up.

Significant difference in the release of GST devolution funds by the Centre compared to its budget estimates over the past three years has also stretched the state’s finances. Over Rs 11,300 crore of GST compensation is due to the state.

However, Deshpande advised caution against additional borrowing despite the Centre’s nod to take loans.

“Bommai will have to address the GST compensation dues. Karnataka’s contribution to the national GST pool is also quite high,” he said.

That apart, Bommai takes charge at a time when floods have caused much damage along Krishna river and its tributaries in North Karnataka, a challenge even his predecessor had.

Bommai will have to mobilise funds for mounting expenditure on flood relief and Covid-19 management.