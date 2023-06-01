Family fights erupt over K'taka govt Rs 2,000 subvention plan: Report

The proposal of implementing the Karnataka government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme - which offers a monthly subvention of Rs 2,000 - has reportedly set off conflicts between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law of many households.

There have reportedly been incidents of disputes between the mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law over who should get the monthly cash incentive.

The Congress, in its election manifesto, did not clarify the eligibility criteria - only mentioning that the head of the family would get this grant, adding to the confusion.

When Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar was quizzed on the matter, she said it was the family's decision but later added that the mother-in-law should ideally get it since she is considered the female head according to Indian tradition, and remarked that she could share the money with the daughter-in-law "if he wishes."

Satish Jarkiholi, the PWD minister, also agreed saying the money should go to the mother-in-law, the head of the family.

Hebbalkar, however, said it was too early to discuss terms and conditions of the scheme implementation, saying the department had not discussed modalities yet, and adding that there would be some clarity after Thursday's Cabinet meeting.

Women activists, speaking to various publications, have said that the grant should be shared between both if there is no consensus on who's the head of the family.