Mangaluru: Family suicide pact over conversion attempt

Family suicide pact in Mangaluru: death note blames conversion attempt

A death note recovered from the house, has blamed one Noor Jahan, for forcing his wife to convert to Islam

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 09 2021, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 02:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in a house at Morgans Gate in a suspected suicide pact on Wednesday.

While Nagesh Sheriguppi (30) was found hanging, his wife Vijayalakshmi (26), children Sapna (8) and Samarth (4) were found lying on the bed. 

The police have suspected that Vijayalakshmi and her children have died by consuming poison.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary in the District Wenlock Hospital.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said Nagesh, in a death note recovered from the house, has blamed one Noor Jahan, for forcing his wife to convert to Islam and sowing seeds of discord in the family.

He has also held her responsible for their death. The police have taken Noor Jahan to custody, Shashi Kumar said.

Vijayalakshmi was working at Noor Jahan’s house, the police commissioner added. 

The family, hailing from Sunag in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district, had taken the house on rent a few days ago.

Nagesh was working as a driver and Vijayalakshmi was working as a security guard at a flat, neighbours said. 

A case has been registered under IPC Section 306 at Mangaluru south police station.   

Mangaluru
Karnataka
India News
Religious conversion

