Family won't send body for post-mortem until Eshwarappa arrested

A relative of contractor Santosh Patil, Prashanth, demanded the arrest of all those who were mentioned in the FIR, before allowing authorities to take Santosh's remains from the lodge in Udupi to conduct post-mortem.

“We are fighting for justice. We will allow the shifting of the body (for post-mortem) only after Eshwarappa and two associates mentioned in the FIR are arrested. We are extending all support to the police in their investigation. Now, the police should support us,” he demanded adamantly as ambulances waited at the spot to take Santosh's body

The family said they have already informed Bommai of their demands.

Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. He had earlier accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on the work executed by him.

The minister not only dismissed his allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.

Check out the latest DH videos here: