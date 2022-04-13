Family won't allow post-mortem till Eshwarappa arrested

Family won't send body for post-mortem until Eshwarappa arrested

Patil held the minister responsible for his death

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS,
  • Apr 13 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 15:24 ist
Santosh Patil and KS Eshwarappa. Credit: DH photos

A relative of contractor Santosh Patil, Prashanth, demanded the arrest of all those who were mentioned in the FIR, before allowing authorities to take Santosh's remains from the lodge in Udupi to conduct post-mortem.

“We are fighting for justice. We will allow the shifting of the body (for post-mortem) only after Eshwarappa and two associates mentioned in the FIR are arrested. We are extending all support to the police in their investigation. Now, the police should support us,” he demanded adamantly as ambulances waited at the spot to take Santosh's body

The family said they have already informed Bommai of their demands.

Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. He had earlier accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on the work executed by him.

The minister not only dismissed his allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
KS Eshwarappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

 