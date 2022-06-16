Farmer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Gundlupet

Farmer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Gundlupet taluk

Bellashetty (52), of Shivapura, is the deceased. His son Mahesh sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet,
  • Jun 16 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 01:04 ist

A farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in his fields at Shivapura village on the borders of Bandipur forest in Gundlupet taluk on Wednesday night. 

Bellashetty (52), of Shivapura, is deceased. His son Mahesh sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Bellashetty had grown groundnuts at his agricultural land at Maguvinahalli Beat, Gopalaswamy Betta range, coming under the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. He, along with his son Mahesh, had stayed overnight to keep a vigil on the crop on Wednesday.

The wild jumbo that strayed on Wednesday midnight attacked them, killing Bellashetty. Mahesh, who sustained injuries, immediately called the villagers for help. The residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted Mahesh to the hospital.

The Forest department officials visited the spot.

