Farmers' association to take decision on strike

More than 200 associations of farmers and workers will take a call on the general strike to protest against the anti-farmer and anti-workers' bills passed by the Union and the state governments on Wednesday.

While early reports on Tuesday indicated that the strike will be called on September 25, the farmers' associations later decided to conduct a joint meeting with all the concerned organisations before arriving at a decision.

Various associations, including those of lorry owners, taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers, have already expressed support to the proposed strike call.

Late on Tuesday night, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said that farmers will block all state and national highways across Karnataka on Friday. However, members of the federation of associations said a decision will be taken at the core committee on Wednesday.