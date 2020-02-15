Farmers threaten stir over land lease law

Farmers from across the state have threatened to go on a protest on February 27 to oppose the state government’s move to implement the Model Agriculture Land Leasing Act, 2016.

This was announced in a state-level meeting called by the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha in the city on Saturday. Farmers from various districts had gathered to discuss the impact of the Act.

“The act that allows the leasing of agriculture land has come as a bane to the farmers. Farmers will lose their hold over the land and become sweepers in the MNCs if such an Act is implemented,” said farmer representatives who had gathered at the venue.