Fear of infection drives demand for booster shots

With a spike in the number of Covid cases, the state is witnessing an increase in demand for precaution or booster doses.

According to data, the state used to vaccinate close to one lakh people a week with precaution doses during May and the numbers have trebled in June.

While 98,106 were administered a booster dose between May 7 and May 13, the numbers rose to 2,97,102 between June 18 and June 24.

The state also administered an all-time high of booster doses in the week ending July 1 with 3,08,236 shots.

While the booster dose for those over 60 is available at government facilities, others must get them private hospitals.

“The demand for booster doses was almost nil two months ago and many private hospitals had stopped administering them since the poor turnout would lead to wastage. However, now the demand has slowly increased and hospitals have started receiving calls asking for booster doses,” said Prasanna H M, president of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA).

Experts opined that the increase in demand was an impact of the rising caseload. “It was a similar situation when cases started increasing at the beginning of the second and third waves. Fear is the driving factor,” said Dr M K Sudarshan, chairman of Karnataka’s Covid Technical Advisory Committee.

However, officials from the National Health Mission (NHM) attributed the rise in demand to the increase in the number of awareness programmes.

“Observing the slowdown in administering the booster doses, we have increased the IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) activities. Also, we have taken up door-to-door campaigns to reach out to the eligible elderly. These measures would have contributed to the increasing numbers,” said Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekar, State Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM).

In Bengaluru, the number of booster doses went up by nearly 70%. While 26,737 doses were administered between May 7 and May 13, the number increased to 45,727 doses between June 25 and July 1.

“There is certainly an increase in demand. It could also be due to the fear of the infection owing to the increased number of cases. That apart, BBMP is also reaching out to all the eligible people to get them vaccinated,” said Dr Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner(Health).