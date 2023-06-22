Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry calls off 'bandh' over power price hike

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has called off the 'bandh' slated for Thursday following talks with the government, and also urged all its affiliated bodies not to protest or call a 'bandh', news agency ANI reported.

The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) along with all other district chambers of commerce had given a shutdown call for June 22 against the recent power tariff hike.

They had appealed to all the trade and industry bodies to close their establishments in protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges by ESCOMs.

