Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry calls off 'bandh' over power price hike, but traders protest

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has called off the 'bandh' slated for Thursday following talks with the government, and also urged all its affiliated bodies not to protest or call a 'bandh', news agency ANI reported.

The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) along with all other district chambers of commerce had given a shutdown call for June 22 against the recent power tariff hike.

They had appealed to all the trade and industry bodies to close their establishments in protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges by ESCOMs.

Despite reports of the FKCCI calling off the 'bandh', DH reported that Hubballi commercial areas saw near-total 'bandh' over the issue. In Belagavi too, there were protests from industry and trade bodies.

Protestors reportedly held banners and marched to district headquarters in Hubballi-Dharwad, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayanagar, Davangere and Koppal, among others.

Amid the row over raised electricity bills, there are reports of a Karnataka woman with two light bulbs, who has been handed a bill of Rs 1 lakh.