Fees for Karnataka engineering courses hiked by 10%

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan announced Wednesday that fees for undergraduate engineering courses in the state will be hiked by 10 per cent for the current academic year.

Narayan said representatives of the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) demanded a 25 per cent fee hike. But, the higher education department considered a 10 per cent increase as per the consensual agreement signed with the private colleges in the 2021-22 academic year.

DH had reported last week that the fee is likely to be hiked.

Last year, citing the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had convinced private college managements to keep the fees unchanged. However, while signing the consensual agreement, the government had assured a 10 per cent fee hike for 2022-23.

"Although colleges demanded a 25 per cent hike, we have agreed for a 10 per cent increase considering the interests of students and parents," Narayan said after his meeting with private colleges.

Meanwhile, the higher education department has warned the private college managements against collecting excess fees. "If any colleges are found demanding excess fees, then action will be initiated," Narayan said.

A limit of Rs 20,000 fixed for the 'other fees' category will continue for this year as well. Also, fee for skill training will be decided by an expert committee from the Visvesvaraya Technological University.

The seat sharing remains the same: 45:30:25 - 45 per cent for KCET quota, 30 per cent for COMEDK quota and 25 per cent for NRI and management quota.