Fertiliser companies directed to sell stocks at old price, says Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda

The government will initiate measures to check rise in price of fertilisers. The prices of fertilisers have also increased in international market, which now has reflected in domestic market, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said.

He said fertiliser manufacturing companies had been directed to sell the stocks available in godown at old price. The stock available is sufficient for next 45 days.

The fertilisers are sold at subsidised rate for farmers. The government will also consider increasing subsidies given to farmers for purchasing the fertilisers. The price of DAP and NPK fertilisers have doubled in the international market, the Minister said.

“India is dependent on foreign countries for 90% of the fertilisers. The international market price will have an impact in the domestic market. The government will initiate all measures to protect the interest of farmers,” Gowda stressed.

“The price of urea has increased by 17% while that of other fertilisers rose by 40%. I had held talks with fertiliser unit heads and had directed them not to increase price of existing stock of fertilisers,” he said. The minister expressed confidence that prices would reduce in the international market shortly.

Night curfew

The minister said that night curfew helps in controlling spread of Covid-19. “A majority of activities come to a standstill during night curfew and people reach home early. There is a need to create awareness among people on Covid-19,” Gowda added.

There is no shortage of vaccines in India, the Minister said and added that already 8 crore people had received the jab.

Karnataka has received 10.50 lakh doses of vaccine recently. When compared to previous year, Covid mortality rate has increased, which is a matter of some concern, he added.

“Lockdown is not a solution to check surge in Covid cases. People should remain cautious,” Gowda said.