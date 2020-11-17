'Fill teachers' posts in Kalyana Karnataka on priority'

Fill teachers' posts in Kalyana Karnataka on priority: Suresh Kumar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 17 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 01:58 ist
S Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday directed the officials to fill the vacant teachers' post in Kalyana Karnataka on priority basis.

During a meeting with the officials of the department here on Tuesday, the minister said that it had been decided to amend the teacher recruitment rules. He suggested the officials to submit a proposal on recruitment process soon.

 

