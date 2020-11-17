Fill teachers' posts in Kalyana Karnataka on priority: Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday directed the officials to fill the vacant teachers' post in Kalyana Karnataka on priority basis.
During a meeting with the officials of the department here on Tuesday, the minister said that it had been decided to amend the teacher recruitment rules. He suggested the officials to submit a proposal on recruitment process soon.
