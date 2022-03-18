Fill vacancies in schools, colleges, BJP MLC tells Karnataka govt

There are over 4,000 vacancies in various educational institutions in the state, created due to the retirement of staff. The government must immediately fill these posts, BJP member S V Sankanur said in the Legislative Council.
While more than 50 per cent of vacancies have remained unfilled in the state’s universities, about 4,000 vacancies arising out of retirement have gone unaddressed in various government-aided institutions, he said.
He demanded that the government provide a building for Karnatak University’s PG centre in Gadag, a project that has been pending for years.
Check out latest DH videos here
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns
Sleep for a strong heart, sleep for good health
In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified
Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy
Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12
Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put
In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World
Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021
'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama
Reminiscing those hostel days