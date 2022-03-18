Fill vacancies in schools, colleges, BJP MLC tells govt

Fill vacancies in schools, colleges, BJP MLC tells Karnataka govt

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2022, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 01:57 ist
BJP MLC S V Sankanur. Credit: DH File Photo

There are over 4,000 vacancies in various educational institutions in the state, created due to the retirement of staff. The government must immediately fill these posts, BJP member S V Sankanur said in the Legislative Council.

While more than 50 per cent of vacancies have remained unfilled in the state’s universities, about 4,000 vacancies arising out of retirement have gone unaddressed in various government-aided institutions, he said. 

He demanded that the government provide a building for Karnatak University’s PG centre in Gadag, a project that has been pending for years.

Karnataka
Schools
Colleges
Education

