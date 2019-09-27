Fill vacant PP posts, HC to govt

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to fill-up vacant posts of public prosecutors in a time-bound manner.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing suo motu PIL based on the information furnished by the district courts. The bench observed that posts of 70 state public prosecutors, 80 senior public prosecutors and 204 assistant public prosecutors were lying vacant. More than 8.10 lakh criminal cases were pending before the subordinate courts in the state and it was nothing but denial of justice to the people. The government should take immediate action to fill the posts, it said.