Film producer Umapathi Srinivas Gowda accused MLA Reddy of land grabbing

Film producer Umapathi Srinivas Gowda on Thursday accused the family members and associates of MLA Sathish Reddy of grabbing close to one and a half acres of BDA land, which is situated in survey numbers 27/1, 27/3, 29/1, 29/1, 29/2, 29/3, 30, 33 and 35 of Devarachikkanahalli (BTM Layout). He also said the BDA officials facilitated the alleged land grabbing by concealing the information from the high court.

Gowda, who is a ticket aspirant from the Bommanahalli assembly constituency, made these allegations against MLA Reddy in a press conference on Thursday. The Bommanahalli legislator has however refuted these allegations as “fake”, “politically motivated” and aimed at garnering “publicity.”

According to Gowda, the BDA had spent Rs 16 crore for the development of a road, underground drainage system, and electricity connection in the above-mentioned survey numbers as part of the formation of the layout between 1994 and 1999.

“When the landowners challenged the acquisition for the first time, both the High Court and the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the BDA. The landowners once again went to High Court but on a different grouse that the BDA had not developed the site even five years after the acquisition. This time, the court ruled in favour of the land-owners as the BDA did not inform the court that it spent Rs 16 crore for the development of the layout,” he said. He alleged that it was a ploy to ensure the victory of landowners.

While suspecting that the land-owners have taken back developed sites spread over 25 acres in BTM Layout alone, Gowda said the BDA has denied sites to over 1,200 allottees who are still awaiting site allotments.

Responding to the allegations, MLA Sathish Reddy said Umapathi’s statements go against the High Court order. “The BDA lost the case in a legal battle. Umapathi is either misguided or wants to gain political mileage,” he said. Reddy said he is making these allegations as he himself was accused of land grabbing in the past.