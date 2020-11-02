Final decision on reopening Karnataka schools by November 6

The government is likely to take a final decision on the reopening of schools and pre-university colleges in the state by November 6, after holding a series of meetings spanning three days with stakeholders.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has called for a three-day meeting of all stakeholders from November 4 in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Anbu Kumar, commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, said, “The minister will hold a meeting from November 4 to 6, to discuss reopening of schools.”

All block education officers (BEOs) have been told to provide details of the availability of toilets, safe drinking water and classrooms.

“It has been decided to make necessary arrangements to provide hot water for students to drink at the schools soon after the reopening,” Kumar

explained.

The department is conducting a water test to know the quality of water supplied to government schools.

“This is being done to ensure the safety of children and maintain hygiene, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic,” another official of the department said.

With the neighbouring states deciding to open schools, Karnataka is also mulling to reopen them in a phased manner from November end or by the first week of December, sources said.

However, the Commissioner said that a final decision on reopening schools will be taken after the minister’s meeting with stakeholders.

The video conference organised on Monday by the commissioner, Department of Public Instruction with deputy directors of public instruction in the districts on reopening schools was called off due to technical glitches.