Final survey for two railway projects in Karnataka

In a major boost to railway connectivity in north Karnataka, the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the final location survey for a new line between Swamihalli in Karnataka to Rayadurga in Andhra Pradesh (52 km) as well as the quadrupling of the Hosapete-Ballari line (65 km).
The survey for quadrupling will cost Rs 2.22 crore, while that for the Swamihalli-Rayadurga line will cost Rs 5.92 crore.
South Western Railway will undertake the survey and submit its report to the Railway Board for further consideration in due course, a release said.
