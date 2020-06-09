Finally, govt teachers to get ID cards this academic year

The government has finally decided to issue identity cards to all government teachers from the ensuing academic year.

Officials from the education department told DH that the issue came up for discussion during one of the recent meetings and several officials felt that ID cards were the need of the hour for the teachers.

“Be it a survey or a drive for creating awareness, teachers are deployed for all the work. But they have never been issued an ID card. They carry a government order for conducting assigned survey or interaction. In case of road accidents or medical emergencies, they do not have ID card and this had been leading to several problems,” an official explained.

In fact, during a phone-in programme with the Education minister recently, a teacher from North Karnataka explained her plight in making people understand she was actually a teacher and conducting a survey as per the government orders.

Basavaraj Gurikar, president of Karnataka State Government Primary School Teachers’ Association welcomed the move.