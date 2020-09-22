Finally, Hampi By Night project will see the light of day

The ambitious Hampi By Night project is set to take off after a long wait. Starting October 9, tourists will be able to walk across the City of Ruins and experience the beauty of the monuments, along with the light and sound show, at night.

Hampi By Night is a guided tour that would take the tourists through the 17 illuminated monuments listed out by the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWAMA).

The project, conceived by HWAMA and the tourism department a decade back, was languishing for several reasons. The state government had sanctioned Rs 11 crore for the same then.

However, the project, which missed several deadlines, the last being in January 2020, will soon become a reality, thanks to the special interest shown by Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul and HWAMA commissioner P N Lokesh.

In fact, the district administration and the Hampi authority had planned to launch the project in March on an experimental basis. But the same was deferred due to the nationwide lockdown following the onset of novel coronavirus.

The guided tour and the light and sound show aim to showcase the rich heritage of Hampi and explain to the visitors, foreign tourists in particular, the history and the significance of the ruins in an attractive manner.

The ruins/monuments to be illuminated under the project are: Bishtappaiah Gopura of Virupaksha Temple, Gejjala Mantap, Narasimha Temple, caves on the banks of Tungabhadra, Chakrathirtha, Hastagiri Ranganath, Acyuth Mantap, Achytharaya Temple, Varaha Temple, Anesaalu Mantap, Kamal Mahal, Virupaksha Bazaar, Vishnu Temple, Sugreeva Caves, old bridge and Raja's Tulabhara.

The tourists can take the heritage tour and shop at Hampi's famed Bazaar between 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm. The expedition will start from Virupaksha Temple precinct. The heritage tour is priced at Rs 2,500 per person.

Also, preparations are underway to start a laser show depicting the glory of Vijayanagara Empire near Basavanna Mantapa and Kodanadarama Temple.