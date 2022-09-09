Finally, Karnataka government shuts down ACB

The Basavaraj Bommai administration on Friday issued an order formally winding up the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and transferring all its cases to the Lokayukta.

The executive order issued by the vigilance wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) came nearly a month after the High Court dissolved the ACB.

The government order restores the powers of the Lokayukta police under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by giving life to relevant notifications that were issued in 1991 and 2002.

All pending investigations and private complaints will be "completely transferred" to the Lokayukta, the order said.

On August 11, the High Court abolished the ACB, formed by the state government in 2016 by withdrawing the Lokayukta police wing’s power under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The formation of the ACB was criticised as an attempt to defang the Lokayukta, which was powerful in dealing with corruption.

The ruling BJP had promised in its 2018 election manifesto that it would restore the powers of the Lokayukta, which meant that the ACB had to be closed down.

Earlier this week, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil told DH that he was waiting for action by the government. He said that Lokayukta police across the state had started registering cases.