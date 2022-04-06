Finance Minister assured early clearance of Upper Bhadra Project: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman positively responded to the Karnataka Government's plea for early approval from the Finance Ministry on declaring Upper Bhadra Project as a national project.

The CM, who was in Delhi on a two-day tour to meet Union Ministers on state pending projects, met Nirmal Sitharaman here.

"The Minister said the process is in its final stage and it will be cleared soon," the CM said.

Karnataka has been demanding the Centre declare Upper Bhadra as a national project. Though the high-level committee from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry cleared the proposal, it was pending before the Ministry of Finance for approval.

As per investment clearance accorded by the Jal Shakti Ministry, the total expenditure on the Upper Bhadra project was Rs 21,471 crore, the Centre is expected to provide about Rs 16,125 crore to create irrigation facilities in Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumakuru, and parts of Chikkamagaluru districts.

The CM said that he also requested the Union Finance Minister to give financial clearances to set up three more green electricity corridors in Karnataka.

"The issues related to the GST Group of Ministers too came up for discussion. The Finance Minister has said that she will visit Karnataka. She has assured that she would convene a special meeting to address the issues related to Central projects which need to be taken up through the banks." Bommai said.

The CM, who attended the BJP foundation day event at the BJP head-quarter here, said that during the virtual address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assigned various tasks for the party leaders and he has instructed the development of 75 lakes in the State. A special programme for the development of lakes in Kolar would be launched soon, the CM said.

During his stay in Delhi, the CM also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

