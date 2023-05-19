FIR against CIMS dean for caste abuse, 'comments on Ambedkar'

Alleging that Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) dean and director Dr G M Sanjeev insulted Dr B R Ambedkar, a group of contract employees and members of Dalit organisations vent their ire by waylaying the dean's car and pouring dirty water on him, on Friday.

However, police intervened and rescued Dr Sanjeev and his wife from the people and took them to the Rural police station.

It is said that the contract workers of CIMS met Dr Sanjeev on Thursday, asking him to release the salary and also staged a protest. There were heated arguments between them. D Mahadev, a security guard at CIMS, alleged that he sustained injuries when Dr Sanjeev pushed him down.

Orthopedician Dr C V Maruthi of CIMS had lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner D S Ramesh on Friday, alleging that Dr Sanjeev passed a derogatory remark against Ambedkar. Bahujan Samaj Party leaders also followed suit, filing a complaint of caste abuse against Dr Sanjeev with Chamarajanagar police. The police have filed an FIR.

Learning about this, a large number of youths and members of Dalit organisations gathered near the CIMS. They stopped Dr Sanjeev's car and tried to assault him before pouring dirty water on the doctor in question.

A large number of people also gathered in front of the rural police station and sought stern action against the dean. Additional superintendent of police T J Umesh said that an FIR has been registered and action will be taken as per the law.