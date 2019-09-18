Fire breaks out at UCO Bank in Bengaluru's MG Road

Panic prevailed among 250 students who were undergoing coaching classes at a five-storied building on the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road where fire broke out from the electrical console of a private Bank situated in the ground floor on Wednesday afternoon.

Fortunately, there were no casualties and the Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot in time and put off the fire.

According to the fire officials, the distress call came in around 2.54 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the fire station at Ashok Nagar. Chief Fire Officer Ramakrishna and his 9-member team rushed to the spot.

"We were on the second floor and all of a sudden smoke started billowing up which caused panic among students," said Shyamala, one of the students. "We came in the morning for our coaching on Embedded In C and IOT classes. The first session was over in the morning, and after lunch, while the second session was on, the fire started near the Bescom meters of a bank on the ground floor," said Sushmitha and Yeshaswini L, two other students.

Since the bank was on the ground floor, all the bank staff rushed out of the building almost immediately. As the strength of students were more in number and the stair case was overcrowded, a good number of students rushed to the terrace of the building, said the police. The fire tenders who reached the spot in minutes and put out the fire which did not spread, a senior fire official said.

The students from the terrace were then asked to come down the building after which it was cordoned by the fire officers. The fire officials suspect the cause of the fire to be off from a short circuit, but they have collected samples to ascertain the cause of the fire. The Cubbon Park police have registered a case and are awaiting reports from fire officials to pursue the case.