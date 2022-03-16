Firm on wearing hijab, say students after HC upholds hijab ban

The Muslim girls who had approached the high court seeking permission to wear the hijab to classrooms said that they are firm on their decision and will not attend college without the hijab and fight till they get “justice”.

Almas, one of the students, said, “We were confident of the judiciary and values. We are heartbroken after the verdict was pronounced. We are experiencing a range of emotions,” she told reporters in Udupi.

She added that according to the Quran, Muslim women should cover their bodies, particularly their chest and head.

Aliya Assadi, another student said that they are discussing their future course of action with their lawyer.

“To protect our rights, we approached the court. The Constitution itself provides us rights to follow our religion,” she said.

Reiterating that hijab was an essential part of religion, she said, “We need both education and religion.”

“We hope the government recognises the sensitivity of the issue and allows us to write our exams. We cannot write exams if we are not allowed to wear headscarves,” she added

“Our parents are supporting us in our fight for our rights,” she added.

She accused her professors and principal of destroying the lives of several Muslim girl students across the state when the problem could have been solved in the college itself.

“Those who do not wish to wear headscarves are free to do so. We want the headscarves. We are living in a secular country, and religious freedom is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.

“The government has created an issue with its circular making uniform mandatory after the controversy erupted in the Udupi college,” she said.

Out of six agitating girls from the Government College in Udupi, five attended the press meet while Shifa, one of the students, was not present.

Hiba Sheikh, a student of Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street where the controversy had erupted, tweeted, “What does ‘uniform a reasonable restrictions for practising fundamental rights’ mean? My Constitution has given me rights to follow my religion. My fight for hijab will continue, No stepping back.”

