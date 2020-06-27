FIRs against home quarantine violators

A week after their launch, the vigilance squads set up to prevent people from violating home quarantine rules have sent 12 people to institutional quarantine and they have filed 30 FIRs against the offenders.

BBMP special commissioner J Manjunath had warned people with a history of interstate travel that they would be put away in institutional quarantine and have FIRs filed against them if they violate the 14-day home quarantine rules.

The civic body formed 1,000 teams of civil defence personnel, besides 8,000 booth-level teams and citizen squads to monitor those in home quarantine. The special commissioner also urged more people to register with the monitoring effort and help the government.

Of 57,000 people under home quarantine in the BBMP area, the civic body has found 1,100 cases of violation and warned 929 of them. The commissioner urged people coming from other states to cooperate by following the home quarantine instructions.