FIRs against home quarantine violators

FIRs against home quarantine violators

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2020, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 00:21 ist
Representative image.

A week after their launch, the vigilance squads set up to prevent people from violating home quarantine rules have sent 12 people to institutional quarantine and they have filed 30 FIRs against the offenders.

BBMP special commissioner J Manjunath had warned people with a history of interstate travel that they would be put away in institutional quarantine and have FIRs filed against them if they violate the 14-day home quarantine rules.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

The civic body formed 1,000 teams of civil defence personnel, besides 8,000 booth-level teams and citizen squads to monitor those in home quarantine. The special commissioner also urged more people to register with the monitoring effort and help the government.

Of 57,000 people under home quarantine in the BBMP area, the civic body has found 1,100 cases of violation and warned 929 of them. The commissioner urged people coming from other states to cooperate by following the home quarantine instructions.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FIRs
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

 