First COVID-19 patient in Belagavi recovers

A 70-year-old person from Belagundi village in Belagavi taluk identified to be the first person from the district to get infected with COVID-19, has recovered and will be discharged from the District Hospital later in the day after the completion of formalities.

Identified as P126, he was first to be infected with COVID-19. He had attended a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi and had been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment on April 3, after his swab sample had tested positive.

Industries and District Incharge Minister Jagadish Shettar informed here on Saturday that the P126 has recovered and will be discharged from the hospital today. He called primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 positives to voluntarily come forward and get themselves tested for the virus and prevent their family members and society from getting infected.