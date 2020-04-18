First COVID-19 patient in Belagavi recovers

First COVID-19 patient in Belagavi recovers

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Apr 18 2020, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 17:39 ist

A 70-year-old person from Belagundi village in Belagavi taluk identified to be the first person from the district to get infected with COVID-19, has recovered and will be discharged from the District Hospital later in the day after the completion of formalities.

Identified as P126, he was first to be infected with COVID-19. He had attended a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi and had been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment on April 3, after his swab sample had tested positive.

Industries and District Incharge Minister Jagadish Shettar informed here on Saturday that the P126 has recovered and will be discharged from the hospital today. He called primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 positives to voluntarily come forward and get themselves tested for the virus and prevent their family members and society from getting infected.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Belagavi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 