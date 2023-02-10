First Yakshagana Sammelana in Udupi from February 11

The temple town of Udupi is all set to host the first state-level Yakshagana Sammelana (convention) at MGM College Grounds from Saturday. The final preparations are underway.

The main venue of the convention can accommodate 10,000 people at a time. Sessions, Yakshagana shows and cultural programmes will be held in two separate stages.

Over 50,000 Yakshagana lovers are likely to take part.

Convention president Dr M Prabhakar Joshi will be taken out in a procession to the convention venue on February 11 at 9 am. A special chowki (green room) of Thenkuthittu and Badaguthittu has been set up. Further, there is a description of 200 well-known Yakshagana artistes along with their photos.

There are stalls displaying and selling ‘kashe saree,’ ‘tala,’ ‘gejje’ and all the accessories used in Yakshagana. Those interested can visit the stalls and get their faces painted on Yakshagana style and click photographs as well.

The stalls will also sell books related to Yakshagana, along with artifacts. A total of 17 books on Yakshagana and a souvenir will be released.

Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said, “The Yakshagana Sammelana is organised to unite the society culturally. Necessary arrangements have been made to those who are attending the conference from various parts of the state.”

The convention will have six sessions on ‘Challenges of Yakshagana Education’, ‘Kannada identity in Yakshagana’, ‘Yakshagana and Nationalistic Thinking’, ‘Discussions on Nature of Moodalapaya’, ‘Discussion of Women’s Yakshagana’ and ‘Experiment in Yakshagana’. A total of 23 teams will present ‘Thenkuthittu’ ‘Badaguthittu’ ‘Moodalayapa’ and ‘Ghattada Kore’. Yakshagana will be held throughout the night.