Fishing priority than social distancing for villagers

The decreasing water level of the Amanikere lake near here attracted the people of Kikkeri and surrounding villages in large numbers for fishing activity.

Social distancing and masks were neglected, and around four tonne fish was caught, before the police dispersed them.

The people of Gangenahalli, Tenginaghatta, Lakshmipura, Kunduru, Sollepura and Kodimaranahalli caught fish weighing huge quantity of fish.

There were also great demand for catch from the buyers. The locals did a good business, on Tuesday. However, the police rushed to the spot and cleared the crowd, who were seen without masks and forgot the social distancing.