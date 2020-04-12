Five discharged from Covid-19 ward in Chikkaballapur

Deputy commissioner R Latha on Sunday said that eight out of 12 people infected by novel coronavirus had been discharged from the district hospital after they fully recovered.

Addressing reporters here on Sunday, she said, ”A total of 12 cases have been reported from the district so far. Of them, a 72-year-old passed away. Three people were discharged recently. Five others were discharged on Sunday from the district hospital.”

As a precautionary measure, four of them had been kept at a hostel and four others at government hospital in Gauribidanur. They would be sent home after some days, the DC said.

“At present, one is undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru, and two others at district hospital in Chikkaballapur. They will be discharged soon,” she said.

Latha said that there was no need to panic, but people should be cautious. Nobody should venture out till April 14 in the wake of lockdown.

“The district administration has been able to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19 in the district. Efforts are on to completely eradicate novel coronavirus from the district,” she said.

SP G K Mithun Kumar said that people in the district should follow lockdown guidelines issued by the government.

“The police are acting tough against those violating the guidelines. The police have seized a total of 464 vehicle,” he said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Fouzia B Taranum, additional deputy commissioner Arati Anand, assistant commissioner A N Raghunandan, district health officer Dr B M Yogesh Gowda were present.

Situation at the Covid-19 ward at the district hospital reminded a farewell function. The hospital staff clapped, besides presenting flowers and fruits to the five people while discharging them.

The patients said that they received good treatment. They said that they were treated like any other patients in the hospital and that they got food and medicine.

They thanked the health department staff for their medical services.