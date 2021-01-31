Five doctors test Covid-19 positive after vaccination in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Seven doctors, including five who were vaccinated against Covid-19, tested positive for the virus here in a span of one week. The Covid-19 nodal officer is also among those infected.

District Health Officer (DHO) M C Ravi confirmed the cases and said the condition of the doctors is stable.

While four doctors are under home quarantine, one is isolated at the District Covid Hospital, he said.

The vaccination drive commenced in the district on January 16 and the doctors were given the first dose of vaccine.

The second dose will be given after four weeks.

The District Health Officer said that people who were vaccinated need not panic as it takes time to develop immunity against the novel coronavirus.