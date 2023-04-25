Five from Bengaluru drown in VC canal

Five from Bengaluru drown in VC canal

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Apr 25 2023, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 19:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five people from Bengaluru, who came to their relative's house for Ramzan holidays, drowned while playing in Visvesvara canal, at Doddakothagere village in the taluk, on Tuesday.

Anisha Begum (34), her daughter Mehtab (10) and Tasmia (22), Afika (22) and Ashrak (28), children of Amanulla are the deceased. They are from Neelasandra layout in Bengaluru.

They had come to their relatives house at Hallegere for Ramzan holidays. They had gone to Visvesvaraya canal near Doddakothagere and were playing in the water, when Mehtab got caught in a whirlpool. The others, who rushed to his rescue also drowned, according to sources.

The  Basaralu police and Fire and Emergency services personnel have retrieved three bodies and search is on to find the other two. The bodies might have washed away due to the force in water, according to police. Basaralu police have registered a case.

