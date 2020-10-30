Five members appointed to Kukke temple committee

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Oct 30 2020
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 23:18 ist

The state government on Friday appointed five members including a woman to the first Kukke Shree Subrahmanya temple development committee.

According to sources, the government is planning to set up an authority for Kukke temple on the lines of Male Mahadeshwara Temple Development Authority. On the other hand, applications were invited to fill up nine vacant posts in the temple management committee. These posts are vacant for the past one year. Temple Executive Officer Ravindra M H will serve as the committee’s member secretary.

