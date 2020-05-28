Five-month-old baby recovers from Covid-19, discharged

Five-month-old baby recovers from Covid-19, discharged

DHNS
Karwar (Uttara Kannada district),
  May 28 2020
  • updated: May 28 2020, 22:38 ist

A five-month-old baby girl and a two-year-old girl have been discharged Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) after they completely recovered from Covid-19.

The baby girl was taken to a hospital in Mangaluru in the third week of April for the treatment of epilepsy. The parents contracted novel coronavirus from their 18-year-old relative. The parents and the baby girl tested positive for Covid-19 on May 8.

The parents were discharged from KIMS on May 23. Since the girl had epilepsy, doctors continued the treatment for 19 days. Similarly, a two-year-old girl too was discharged after she completely recovered.

Paediatricians Dr Vishwanath, Dr Sonia and Dr Praveen treated the girls, said deputy commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar.

The trio had successfully treated an 83-year-old Covid-19 patient.

