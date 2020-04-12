Five of Vijayapura family contract virus

The Covid-19 cases have continued to surge in the state, which reported as many as 17 cases on Sunday alone. Two districts from north Karnataka - Vijayapura and Belagavi - combined have reported 10 confirmed cases.

Vijayapura district, which had, so far remained, coronavirus-free, on Sunday reported six cases, including five of a family testing positive for Covid-19.

Five members of a family based at Chapparband near Gol Gumbaz in the city, have returned positive for Covid-19. A 10 year-old boy (P230), 12-year-old girl (P229), 13-year-old boy (P228), 20-year-old girl (P232) and a 49-year-old man (P231) are the infected, said Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil. However, the swab samples of the other seven members of the family have returned negative, he said.

A 60-year-old woman (P221) has tested positive. She is put on ventilator. Her husband, aged 69, is said to be in critical condition. His sample has been sent for testing and report awaited. Family members of the couple have been placed in isolation at the district hospital, the DC informed.

The district authorities suspect that both the families might have contracted the illness from Maharashtra. The health and police personnel are investigating the Maharashtra link, the DC said. The DC has ordered sealing of the area which falls under Gol Gumbaz police station limits.

Tablighi link to Belagavi cases

Meanwhile, four new cases in Belagavi district has sent shockwaves in the region. Hirebagewadi, the Covid-19 hotspot in the district, reported one confirmed case while Raibag saw three of a family test positive for virus on Sunday.

Incidentally, all four aged 19, 25, 38 and 55, were in contact with those who had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin. While Hirebagewadi man was in contact with P128, Raibag cases were in touch with P150, Health department sources said.

The district administration has not revealed their travel history. The four new cases have taken the Belagavi district tally to 14.

Belagavi MP and Minister of State for Railway Suresh Angadi, joined by the a host of district officials, took stock of Covid-19 control measures in several areas of Belagavi on Sunday.