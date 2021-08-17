Fix roads damaged in rains, CM Bommai tells officials

Even as several stretches of roads across the state have been damaged on account of recent rains and floods in several districts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed officials to prioritise repairing these roads.

Bommai was interacting with officials during the review of works of the PWD department. The government has released Rs 300 crore for repair of these roads, he said.

He would also hold separate meeting with the district officials on the Rs 1,000 crore worth of works taken up by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), with regard to land acquisition for these projects, he said.

Meanwhile, Bommai also reviewed the progress of works under the Housing department and urged the officials to complete pending construction work of houses under various beneficiary schemes.

Works pertaining to about 1.8 lakh houses are pending under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Tender process is also yet to commence for the construction of 42,361 houses under the CM multi-storey housing scheme in Bengaluru. That apart, beneficiaries have to be identified for various rural housing projects taken up by the state government, he said, urging officials to commence the works immediately.