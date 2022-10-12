FKCCI not a public authority but a private entity: Karnataka HC

The High Court of Karnataka has said that Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) is not a public authority but a private entity.

Justice Krishna S Dixit observed this while dismissing a petition filed seeking interference of the court alleging mismanagement and perpetration of undemocratic processes in FKCCI, an apex body of commerce and industry in the state.

The petition was filed by a member of the FKCCI. The petitioner had sought for tabling of the by-law committee report before the general body for its approval, declaring the practice of appointing past presidents as directors as unconstitutional. The petition also sought direction for termination of ineligible members and trusts from membership, including Vasavi Vidyanikethan Trust. The petitioner contended that FKCCI, formed in the year 1938, with around 3,000 direct and 2.5 lakh indirect members, is promoting public interest and thus is an instrumentality of the state as it assumes the mantle of state under Article 12 of the constitution.

Justice Dixit said that the activities of FKCCI may have a marked resemblance to what the state and its authorities in public law are required to do. However, on that basis, if a body of individuals were to be treated as an instrumentality of state that would strain the writ jurisprudence, the court added.

"Some land and funds have been allotted to the FKCCI by the government in Bengaluru and Dobbspet, or that certain exemption and concessions under the provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961 are selectively made available, does not make the same to fall within the term 'other authorities' employed in Article 12 of the Constitution," the court said.

Insofar as the allegation, the court noted that past presidents being the ex-officio members of the Managing Committee is provided under Article 11.1 (iii) of the AOA and the provision has been there since sometime. However, the judge has said that the observations made by the court will not come in the way of the petitioner seeking redressal of his grievance elsewhere in accordance with law, and all contentions in that regard are kept open.