Flood fury: Karnataka govt pegs flood damage at Rs 12,319 crore

Four phases of heavy rainfall in the state have resulted in 134 deaths and the infrastructure and livelihood loss is pegged at Rs 12,319.30 crore, the government told the Assembly on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his reply to the debate on the floods, said Karnataka will seek Rs 1,646.05 crore from the union government as per the disaster relief fund norms.

"The state government has responded to the flood situation efficiently and quickly. People also know this. We've provided relief. Now, we're doing rehabilitation," Bommai said, patting the back of his government on the way it handled the flood situation.

"When it comes to house damage and crop loss, we have given compensation quickly," Bommai said, adding that till September 18, the government had paid Rs 377 crore to 3.73 lakh farmers.

According to data tabled by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, as many as 45,465 homes have suffered damages estimated to be Rs 699.51 crore. A total of 27,649 km of roads worth Rs 3,195.83 are damaged.

"It's the highest rainfall in 50 years," Ashoka said. "The state received four phases of heavy rainfall - July 4-18, August 2-9, August 26-31 and September 1-8. In some places, it was a cloud burst. One village received 300-400 mm rainfall on a single day," he said, stressing the quantum of the downpour. Groundwater levels have risen 84% when compared with the decadal average of August 2012 to 2021 and 2022, Ashoka said.

"Our government was blamed for ignoring warnings by experts. For the first time in the country, disaster management plans have been prepared at the gram panchayat level. As many as 2,187-gram panchayats have been identified," he said.

Bommai pointed out that the state government is paying over and above NDRF rates for house damage and crop loss compensation. "I have raised thrice the need to revise NDRF norms. I've been assured that it'll be done in the coming months," he said.

The flood debate in the Assembly saw 36 lawmakers speak for 12.44 hours, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said.