Flood situation worsens in Krishna basin districts

No respite from floods for Krishna basin districts -Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur - as torrential rain in Western Maharashtra and heavy discharge from the reservoirs there continue to swell Krishna and its tributaries.

About 4 lakh cusec water flowed into the river at Kallol gauging centre in Chikkodi taluk while the inflows into Almatti dam increased to 6 lakh following the heavy discharge from Markandeya and Hidkal dams and Bellary Nallah.

More than 110 villages in Nippani, Chikkodi, Athani, Gokak and other taluks in Belagavi districts are reeling under Krishna floods.

The situation is turning worse in the region with each passing hour. Meanwhile, the rescue personnel are facing a challenge of preventing the farmers from entering floodwaters.

Farmers on the banks of Krishna are entering the waters to retrieve their pump sets.

The story of Bagalkot district is no different. Krishna river and its tributaries Ghataprabha and Malaprabha are flowing full steam in the district, where a total of 53 villages and Mudhol town are facing flood fury.

Nandagaon, Mirji, Malali, Dhavaleshwar and Mudhol town in Mudhol taluk are inundated by Ghataprabha river while Shoorpali, Mutturu and Tekkode in Jamkhandi taluks are marooned by overflowing Krishna.

The riverbeds in both the taluks have been widened by kilometres, submerging agriculture and horticulture crops on hundreds of hectares.

Heavy discharge from Almatti has caused floods in parts of Hungund, Nidagundi, Muddebihal and Talikot taluks.

On Thursday, 4.14 lakh cusec of water was released downstream from Basava Sagar (Naraynpur) reservoir while Bhima river brought about 2 lakh cusec to Krishna at Kaadlur, worsening flood situation in Lingasugur and Raichur taluks.

Flood threat looms large over 26 villages on the banks of Bhima river in Kalaburagi district. A bridge on Sindagi-Kalaburagi route has been submerged while Deval Gangapur-Jewargi bridge faces an imminent threat of flooding.

Farmer Sabreddy Donger (34) was washed away in Bhima river at Kauvlur in Yadgir taluk when he entered floodwaters to retrieve his pump set.

The situation in Krishna basin districts will only worsen when more inflows from Koyna and Rajapur barrage will reach Almatti, Narayanpur dams and further.