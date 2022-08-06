Floods: 70 dead as CM orders two more SDRF teams

At least 70 people have died and thousands of homes damaged due to heavy rainfall that has smashed several parts of Karnataka since June even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked officials Saturday to strengthen relief and rescue systems.

Bommai took stock of the rainfall and flood situation in 17 affected districts - Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Davangere, Tumakuru, Ramanagar, Yadgir, Koppal, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Chikmagalur.

During the video conference, Bommai instructed officials to constitute two additional State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) contingents to respond to floods more effectively.

"SDRF and NDRF contingents have been deployed in the flood-hit areas of the state already. DCs should maintain constant contact with these teams and take up immediate relief and rehabilitation works," Bommai said.

Incessant rains from June 1 to August 6 have caused 507 livestock deaths, complete damage of 3,559 and partial damage of 17,212 homes, 1.29 lakh hectares of agriculture crop loss and 3,162 km of road damage.

During the day, the Revenue department issued an order releasing Rs 200 crore to 21 districts for relief and rehabilitation operations. "DCs should take immediate action to disburse compensation for houses destroyed or damaged," Bommai said.

"Repair and restoration of roads, bridges and electric supply lines should be taken up immediately. Power supply in villages should be restored and DCs should interact with concerned Escoms in this regard. Adequate stock of electric poles and transformers should be ensured," Bommai said, adding that crop loss survey should be completed "at the earliest and compensation disbursed without any delay".

The CM also asked officials to issue flood alerts well in advance, especially in places such as the Bennehalla (Gadag) and Varada river banks (Haveri). "Alerts should be issued to villages downstream before releasing waters from reservoirs. Precaution should be taken to prevent breach of tank bunds," Bommai said.

Further, officials were instructed to identify landslide-prone areas in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts so that citizens can be shifted to safer places.