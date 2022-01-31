FM Rainbow: Suresh Kumar wants focus on Kannada

Alleging that the Akashvani FM Rainbow has of late begun to allot time for programmes of other languages to be broadcast on the channel, BJP leader S Suresh Kumar has written a letter to Ramakanth, additional chief director of Akashavani, to roll back these programmes.

In his letter, Kumar alleged that Ramakanth’s leaning towards content of other languages was hitting opportunities for locals. He said programmes from other local channels were being broadcast on the channel. There is also a conspiracy to air programmes from other languages, he alleged. “What is the need for news in languages other than Kannada in this channel,” he asked.

