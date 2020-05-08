Foetus of Covid-19 patient aborted

Foetus of Covid-19 patient aborted

DHNS
DHNS, Huballi,
  • May 08 2020, 23:04 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 23:13 ist

The medical team at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here on Friday terminated the foetus of 23-year-old Covid-19 patient from Dhanakashirur, Badami taluk, Bagalkot district, as her health condition was deteriorating.

The doctors after consulting Critical Care Support Unit, a group of private and government doctors constituted by the government to address critically-ill patients, decided to abort the foetus as the mother’s body was
weak.

The foetus was aborted by giving effective tablets, instead of surgery, on the advice of the expert panel. “The sodium and haemoglobin-level in her body were very low. Her blood pressure was fluctuating. She often felt nervous and had an ulcer in the mouth. She was unable to consume food properly,” said KIMS Superintendent Arun Kumar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)
Foetus
terminated
Covid-19 patient

What's Brewing

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

 