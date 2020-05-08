Foetus of Covid-19 patient aborted

The medical team at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here on Friday terminated the foetus of 23-year-old Covid-19 patient from Dhanakashirur, Badami taluk, Bagalkot district, as her health condition was deteriorating.

The doctors after consulting Critical Care Support Unit, a group of private and government doctors constituted by the government to address critically-ill patients, decided to abort the foetus as the mother’s body was

weak.

The foetus was aborted by giving effective tablets, instead of surgery, on the advice of the expert panel. “The sodium and haemoglobin-level in her body were very low. Her blood pressure was fluctuating. She often felt nervous and had an ulcer in the mouth. She was unable to consume food properly,” said KIMS Superintendent Arun Kumar.