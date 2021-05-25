Follow discharge protocol for black fungus, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

The state government is expected to come out with some sort of discharge protocol for mucormycosis, which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa discussed on Tuesday during his meeting with ministers and officials.

"It was decided to follow a protocol to prevent the black fungus infection before the patient gets discharged from the hospital, now that we have some experience in this," Yediyurappa's office said in a statement. "Going forward, hospitals should be asked to follow a protocol at the time of a patient's discharge."

Yediyurappa said the protocol should be followed in consultation with the ENT experts.

On Covid-19, Yediyurappa noted that cases were decreasing in the urban areas and asked the officials to keep up with stringent implementation of rules. "But we need to step up vigil in villages where cases are rising," the statement said. "Some villagers are hesitating to get tested. They should be convinced," the CM said.

On Wednesday, Yediyurappa is scheduled to hold a video conference with presidents of gram panchayats to review the Covid-19 situation in villages.