Follow due procedure while acquiring land, say Karnataka farmers

Farmers from across the state have come together to oppose the acquisition of fertile land, corruption in the process, the government’s failure to bring about consensus among the farmers and procedural flaws.

Following the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board’s notifications to develop industrial areas, several villages have launched protests.

Devanahalli protest

An indefinite strike in Channarayapatna hobli, Devanahalli taluk, to oppose the acquisition of 1,777 acres of land has crossed the 120th day.

On Independence Day, 72 people from Channarayapatna were arrested for organising a symbolic protest – with black bands covering their mouths.

Srinivas Karalli, a farmer released on Monday, says that his family is to lose about three acres of land.

“This is the primary source of livelihood. So, of course, we will protest. In order to stop us, the government has misused the might of the police,” he says.

Several farmers were injured in ‘lathi charge’ before the arrest.

Spontaneous protests occurred in Mangaluru and Chamarajanagar recently.

“There have been many isolated protests across Karnataka. They have yielded success in some places. But there is a kind of coordinated targeting of farmers in the state by officials, agents and politicians, which has led to landlessness,” said Anjaneya Reddy, a farmer activist from Chikkaballapur.

Many farmers are also unaware of the acquisition process and how to register their refusal or seek legal redressal.

In order to empower farmers to better understand these laws and procedures, Justice Nagamohan Das spoke to farmers from across Karnataka at a workshop in the city.

“There is a need for legal redressal, but there is also a need for a grassroots movement that is peaceful and within the boundaries of the law, to pressure the government to amend unfavourable laws,” he said.

The workshop was attended by about 70 farmers from several districts.

The farmers have decided to organise a statewide movement to demand that the acquisition process follow due procedure and to empower farmers who would otherwise land in trouble.