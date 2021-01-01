Foodgrains worth Rs 1 crore destroyed in fire

Foodgrains worth Rs 1 crore were allegedly set on fire at a wholesale shop in the APMC Yard early morning on Thursday. However, the police are not clear whether it is the handiwork of the thieves.

The residents, who were in the New Year mood, were shocked over the incident that occurred at Krishna Trading Wholesale Shop, belonging to Krishna. The thieves have allegedly removed the rooftop’s sheet and gained entry into the shop. The incident came to light when the flames started billowing out of the shop.

The firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Krishna said, “The thieves have set the groceries ablaze as they could not find the money.”

Chowk Police Station Inspector SR Naik said it is not clear whether it is the handiwork of the thieves. The shop owner has lodged a complaint at night.