Forest department asks to enforce Belthangady RFO suspension

Over a year after issuing an order for the suspension of Belthangady RFO Tyagaraj H N in a case involving the illegal felling of trees, the Forest Department has written to the Chief Conservator to enforce the same in a day.

The first suspension order was issued in March 2020 after trees were felled on 2.5 acres of land in Kalmanja village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. Besides the suspension, the department had also directed that another RFO should be posted to the Belthangady range.

"No information has been received from you regarding the enforcement of that order," the letter said, asking the chief conservator of Mangaluru Circle to suspend the RFO.