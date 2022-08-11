Forest minister gave plum post to official facing probe

Forest Minister Umesh Katti appointed as officer on special duty (OSD) a range forest officer (RFO) accused of having links with a timber smuggler.

Prasanna Subedar, who served as RFO in Haliyal range, was appointed OSD to the minister on Dec 3, 2021. The appointment was based on a recommendation letter from the minister dated Nov 24, 2021. An OSD usually liaises between the minister and the public.

By that time, the assistant conservator of forests (mobile squad) of Sirsi division had submitted a probe report naming Subedar and three others of involvement in a timber smuggling case. The incident dates back to Jan 2020, when nine teak trees were cut and smuggled out by Ramesh Chavan. Subedar, then RFO, had acted on the case. However, activist Manjunath Baddi complained that Subedar had failed to follow rules while booking the case, following which the department initiated an inquiry.

The inquiry report came down heavily on Subedar, two deputy RFOs and an assistant conservator of forest. "Prima facie, it seems the officers are slinging mud against one another to cover up deliberate mistakes," it said, adding that they were equally responsible for the violations.

Baddi is appalled at the appointment. “How could the minister get advice from a person facing serious allegations? Doesn’t it show the minister in a poor light,” he asked.

Subedar told DH the report was not fair. “The charges against me are wrong. I acted according to the Forest Code. I also brought the details of the case to the notice of the minister before my appointment as OSD. There is nothing to hide. Activists with vested interests are harassing me,” he said.

Umesh Katti was not available for comment. Sources in the department said Subedar had recently been transferred as RFO, Khanapur.