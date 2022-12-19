Forest officials for session duty: Greens oppose govt move

Wildlife activists have opposed the state government’s decision to depute forest department officials and vehicles for the session’s duty at Suvarava Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi.

Sources in the department said Range Forest Officers (RFOs) of Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary, Kanakumbi, Londa, Khanapur, Nagargali, Belagavi, Hukkeri, Kakti ranges and Assistant Conservator of Forests of Belagavi and Khanapur have been deployed for session duty.

However, the forest officials claimed that the staff and vehicles have been deputed to assist liaison officers to prepare answers for the questions raised in the session.

The activists pointed out that winter is an important period for the forest department as they prepare fire lines, bunds for water bodies and take up other conservation activities.

Wildlife Conversationalist Giridhar Kulkarni, in a letter to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, has requested an exemption for officials, staff and vehicles of wildlife, territorial, vigilance and working plan wings of the department from session duty as they play a key role in protection and conservation of forests/wildlife and any withdrawal of officials, staff and vehicles from their routine duties may seriously compromise the forest and wildlife conservation on the ground.

"The Election Commission of India has regularly issued orders and standing instructions to the state governments to provide an exemption to the vehicles and staff of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks all over the country from election duties stating that the exemption is provided to protect India’s diminishing wildlife values,” he said and added the State government can apply the logic here and exempt the forest department from session duty.

Kulkarni said the exemption becomes even more important given that a tiger was found dead under mysterious circumstances with its claws and head mutilated.

Belagavi Chief Conservator of Forest Manjunath Chavan said only 'selected' RFOs, ACFs, drivers and vehicles have been deputed for the session work so that they can provide assistance to the liaison officers. “When there are no questions related to the department, the officials will be back to their base,” he said.

However, one of the RFOs, requesting anonymity, said he has been assigned to work from VSS all the session days.

Manjunath said that compared to earlier years this year the number of forest officials deputed for session duty has drastically come down.