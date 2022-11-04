Forest watcher Fairoz among four chosen for Wildlife Service Award

Fairoz, a forest watcher, Sagar-based conservationist Akhilesh Chipli, wildlife conservationist Sunitha Dhairyam and colonel C P Muthanna will be honoured for their work in protecting and conserving the flora and fauna in the vulnerable parts of Karnataka.

The 10th edition of the Wildlife Service Award, instituted by 'Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation', will be given away by former India cricketer and National Cricket Academy director V V S Laxman at an event at Global Academy of Technology, RR Nagar, on November 5.

The four persons were nominated by the Forest Department. Fairoz's work has been appreciated by peers and officers alike. "He is known for his networking skills with forest-dwelling communities, which is crucial for conservation. He is a good tracker who helped during leopard rescue operations," a senior officer told DH.

Sunitha Dhairyam, who lives close to the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, has been playing a crucial role in protecting tigers and leopards when they inadvertently kill cattle. To ensure farmers don't poison the carcass, she pays compensation on the spot from her Mariamma Trust.

Colonel C P Muthanna, known for his battles against forest destruction and encroachment, is one of the strongest voices for conservation from Kodagu district.

Akhilesh Chipli has been working for conservation of the forests in the eco-sensitive Western Ghats. Through his stance against contractor-driven projects that go against sustainability, Chipli has also been writing for newspapers to raise awareness about the growing threat to natural resources.